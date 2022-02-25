Local community officers were patrolling the area last weekend when they received a report of vandalism.

The report involved a number of young people, which resulted in four persons being returned home and charged in the presence of their parents.

West Lothian crime: Four young people 'returned home and charged in the presence of their parents' after vandalism on Broxburn

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland explained: “Alcohol appears to be a factor and we are concerned for the safety of our young people, particularly with the current inclement weather.

“We are asking parents to ensure their children are making the right decisions in order to keep themselves safe.

“Remember – it’s a criminal offence to buy alcohol for someone under 18. You could face a fine of upto £5000.00 or up to 3 months in Prison, or both.”

