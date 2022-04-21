The snare – which did not have a ‘stop’ mechanism to prevent it from over-tightening – was cut from its fixing point but left on the fox, causing it to die in agony.

It is thought the trap, set on community gardens in Masterton, had been in place for weeks.

A member of the public discovered the remains of the fox on 3 April.

The Scottish SPCA believe it was home-made and therefore illegal.

All snares are legally required to have an identification tag but this was also absent on the device.

An undercover inspector from the Scottish SPCA’s special investigations unit said: “The snare was home made so had no stop on it, resulting in it becoming imbedded into the fox’s body which caused a long and agonising death.

“The snare also appears to have been cut, releasing the fox but leaving the snare on the animal.

“Although the Scottish SPCA are calling for a complete ban on the use of snares, they are still legal to catch certain wildlife if restrictions are adhered to.

“This is not the case when a homemade snare is being used.

“Snares do not discriminate and cause both wildlife and domestic animals a great amount of unnecessary suffering.

“It is illegal for anyone to tamper with a legally set snare or trap so we would ask the public not to attempt this. If someone suspects a device is set illegally then they should contact us immediately.