A Volkswagen Golf GTI is being linked to the attempted murder in West Pilton Grove last month.

A 34-year-old man was found seriously injured in a common stairwell at West Pilton Grove around 5pm on Friday, June 18. The victim, Russell Scammell, was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police previously appealed to anyone who saw a dark blue Volkswagen Golf GTI being driven at speed in the Drylaw area before the incident and being driven erratically at Sheriffhall Roundabout around 5.30pm.

The vehicle was later found set alight later that evening near Shawfair railway station.

The car is being linked to the attempted murder.

Detectives have now made a fresh appeal to anyone who saw the car in the lead up to Friday, June 18 to come forward if they have not already done so.

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the Granton, Newhaven or Drylaw areas leading up to Friday, 18 June.

“Enquiries have established the car was driven in those areas leading up to that date, as well as in Gorgie and Sheriffhall, before it was later found burnt out near Shawfair Railway Station.

“A dark blue Volkswagen Golf GTI was seen driving at speed in the Drylaw area before the incident and a similar vehicle was then seen being driven erratically at Sheriffhall Roundabout around 5.30pm on Friday.

“It is possible that the vehicle may have been parked up in one of those areas prior to the incident. If you believe you may have seen the car in the lead-up to Friday, 18 June but have not seen it since then please get in touch.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident 2690 of 18 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The victim of the attack in West Pilton Grove, Russell Scammell, was jailed in 2009 for the abduction and torture of a teenager and it is understood he has been involved in a feud with another gang and was left with serious slash wounds to his head, shoulders, arms and legs following the attack last month.

Police sources previously told the Daily Record that detectives are probing links between the attack on Scammell and a machete attack on Jason Smith at Fort Kinnaird earlier this month, which left Smith in a critical condition.

