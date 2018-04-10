‘Full force of law’ demand as 16 cars wrecked in south Edinburgh

POLICE are hunting thugs who wrecked at least 16 cars in a weekend crime spree in the south side of the city – just the latest in the area.

Thugs smashed windows and windscreens, leaving a trail of damage behind them.

The vandals trailed through Newington, The Grange and Morningside targeting cars on Grange Terrace, Churchill Drive, Oswald Court and St Thomas Road among other roads.

Officers investigating said they are treating the incidents as linked and suspect there could be damage to more cars.

Morningside councillor Nick Cook has said the perpetrators should be held to the full force of the law.

He added: “This type of vandalism is completely unacceptable and will have come as a particular shock given the peaceful residential character of Morningside and the surrounding areas.

“I would urge anyone with information about these disgraceful acts of vandalism to contact the police.

“Many hardworking residents have no alternative but to pay a premium for on street parking.

“I hope the perpetrators are found and subject to the full force of the law.”

Cops said it is possible that more cars could have been subject to damage at the hands of the vandals.

Sgt Craig Rogerson of Howdenhall Police Station, said: “This is a shocking number of vandalisms in a usually quiet area, and the sheer scale of the damage caused is completely unacceptable.

“This damage has not only caused inconvenience and upset to a large number of residents, but also caused a number of police resources to be diverted in order to investigate.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“We would ask that anyone, particularly those who were in the area on the evening of Saturday 7th or early hours of Sunday 8th, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting reference 1245 of Sunday 8th April, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

It comes weeks after drivers were left thousands of pounds out of pocket after thugs rampaged through a quiet Polwarth street and surrounding areas of Marchmont and Howdenhall in a similar incident.

In a night-time smash-and-grab the vandals shattered car windows and made off with whatever loot they could get their hands on.

Recent research identified streets in Polwarth, Gorgie and Dalry are some of the worst hit in the Capital.

EH11 was identified as the worst postcode in Edinburgh for intentional damage to vehicles.

The report, from Churchill Insurance, also found that more than one in four of UK drivers has fallen victim to such a crime.

Some 27 per cent of drivers have been the victim of deliberate damage to their car.

