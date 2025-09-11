Man dies in Gorebridge street after police and ambulance crews called to help unconscious person

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:25 BST
A man died in a Midlothian street after emergency services were called to the scene.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to reports of an unconscious man who had been found on Hillside Crescent South in Gorebridge at around 8.10am on Thursday, September 11.

Most Popular

Despite efforts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police spent a significant amount of time in the area following the incident and detectives investigating the death said it is not being treated as suspicious.

Hillside Crescent South, Gorebridge. Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found uncoscious on Thursday morning.placeholder image
Hillside Crescent South, Gorebridge. Police and emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found uncoscious on Thursday morning. | Google Maps/Canva

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.10am on Thursday, 11 September, 2025, police received a report a man had been found unconscious on Hillside Crescent South, Gorebridge.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Related topics:Police ScotlandPoliceEmergency servicesFamily
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice