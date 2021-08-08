Gorgie vegan café owner’s fears as teen yobs target shop

Angela Carreras says she is worried she will be targeted by the youths again in the future.

Angela Carreras, 48, runs the Bites and Leaves vegan café in Alexander Drive, and experienced trouble at around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon, when a group of three or four young males, believed to be aged between 14 and 16, made off with three of her outside dining chairs and intimidated and hurled abuse at her before running off.

Revealing that she has been targeted by the same group of teens – who she says were all dressed in black – in the past, Ms Carreras fears that her antisocial behaviour problems will escalate and only get worse unless something is done.

Ms Carreras, who hails from Russia and Italy, moved to the Capital two years ago. She started her café during the lockdown and has only very recently been able to reopen.

She says Saturday’s theft has only added to the financial pressures her fledgling business is facing.

"I have only been back in business since May,” Ms Carreras told the Evening News. “It has been quite quiet, and we are only starting to become known.

"I know who this group are. The first time they took one chair, but on Saturday I saw them sitting outside at my tables, and when I came out they just left with three chairs. They also smashed one of my plant pots and the soil was everywhere.

"I spoke with one of them and he denied taking the chairs, saying it was his friends.

The vegan café is situated in Alexander Drive, Gorgie.

"When I approached the youths and asked for the items back, they just swore at me, saying ‘f*** you’, and ran away laughing.

"It was then that I called the police."

Hoping that the culprits are identified and her items returned, Ms Carreras also highlighted the challenges and potential danger she faces in working in the café by herself.

She added: "For them it is just a joke. It is not easy for me – I am a woman and working alone, and I don’t want to be spending money on these stupid things.

"If I go and spend another lot of money on new chairs, I am scared they are going to do it again – or maybe something even worse.

"I am just wondering what kind of education the parents are giving these kind of children.

"This is my business, my livelihood, but for them it is just a game."

Police Scotland say they are aware of the incident and that enquiries are under way.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police received a report regarding the theft of chairs from outside a café in Alexander Drive, Edinburgh, which occurred between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Saturday, 7 August, 2021.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2613 of Saturday, 7 August. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

