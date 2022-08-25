Arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, around 6.40pm on Monday.

In a statement online, Police Scotland confirmed that two men, one aged 41 and one aged 49, have been arrested in connection with the death of the 67-year-old.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Allan’s family and our thoughts are with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and continued support. Anyone who has any concerns should contact us.”