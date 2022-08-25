News you can trust since 1873
Grangemouth crime news: Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of 67-year-old Allan West in Grangemouth

Arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:38 pm

Allan West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, around 6.40pm on Monday.

In a statement online, Police Scotland confirmed that two men, one aged 41 and one aged 49, have been arrested in connection with the death of the 67-year-old.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Allan’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and continued support. Anyone who has any concerns should contact us.”

