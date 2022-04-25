Greig Cochrane, 15, was last seen in the Goudie Street area of Paisley at around 5pm on Friday, April 22.

The missing teenager is described as being white, 5ft 9, and of slim build with short black hair. Police believe he may be wearing glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Officers said Greig is known to visit Greenock, Barrhead and Edinburgh.

Anyone with any information on Greig’s whereabouts has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2644 of April 23 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Greig Cochrane, 15, who has been reported missing from Paisley.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.