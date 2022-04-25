Greig Cochrane: Police in Edinburgh launch appeal for missing teenager from Paisley who is 'known to visit' the Capital

Police are trying to trace a missing teenager who was last seen in Renfrewshire on Friday.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:23 am

Greig Cochrane, 15, was last seen in the Goudie Street area of Paisley at around 5pm on Friday, April 22.

The missing teenager is described as being white, 5ft 9, and of slim build with short black hair. Police believe he may be wearing glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Officers said Greig is known to visit Greenock, Barrhead and Edinburgh.

Anyone with any information on Greig’s whereabouts has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2644 of April 23 2022.

Greig Cochrane, 15, who has been reported missing from Paisley.

