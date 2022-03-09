Alistair Wilson, a 30-year old father, was shot dead by a mystery caller to his family home in Nairn on November 28, 2004.

The fresh witness appeal follows inquiries in Nova Scotia in Canada where officers flew to quiz expatriate Scots

The head of the murder squad now says the hitman was up to 20 years younger than previously described by other witnesses.

Gunned down on his doorstep: Alistair Wilson

Previous appeals described the gunman as being aged between 30 and 40 years old, however, detectives now believe the man who shot the father of two could have been aged between 20 and 40 years old at the time.

The fresh description follows a review of witness accounts and analysis of timings of the shooting

At around 7pm, Mr Wilson's wife Veronica opened the door of the house to a stocky man, who was originally believed to have been aged 30-40, 5ft 4in to 5ft 7in, and was wearing a dark jacket and baseball cap. He asked for Mr Wilson.

The tiny 'pocket pistol' used to murder Alistair Wilson

Mr Wilson spoke to the man and was handed an empty blue envelope with the word Paul written on it. He went back inside to speak to his wife before returning to the door, where he was fatally shot.

The gun was recovered from a nearby drain 10 days later.

The Haenel Schmeisser, a 1920s German handgun known as a pocket pistol because of its small size, was confirmed as the weapon used but tests failed to extract any usable DNA.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Over 17 years have passed since Alistair Wilson was murdered at his home in Nairn and the case continues to be reviewed and investigated by specialist officers locally, nationally and internationally.

Alistair Wilson, wife Veronica and their two sons. Mr Wilson was reading the boys a bedtime story when his killer arrived at the family home.

“I am now able to issue a new appeal in relation to the description of the murderer based on reviews of witness accounts and further investigative work.

“In previous appeals, the murderer seen on the night in 2004 had been described as a man aged between 30 and 40 years of age.

“Having now carried out extensive inquires and reviewed previous descriptions and witnesses’ evidence, I believe that this age range is too narrow and it is more accurate to describe the male who we believe killed Alistair was aged between 20 and 40 years old at the time.

“He was approximately 5ft 7in in height and was seen to be wearing a baseball cap and jacket.

“This would mean that Alistair’s killer is now potentially aged in their mid to late 30s to almost 60 years old.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for Alistair’s murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.”

He added: “Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair and I hope this appeal today serves as a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information.

“Do not assume that the police already know the information you possess.”

Anyone who believes they can assist police is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 515 of March 4 2022 and Operation Sorn or email the dedicated inbox at [email protected]

