Hearts V Celtic: Edinburgh police urge football fans to ‘treat players and managers with respect’

Police have urged football fans to treat rival supporters, players and managers with respect ahead of tonight’s Hearts V Celtic match at Tynecastle.

The Scottish Premiership match kicks off at 7:45pm and is expected to be a sellout.

Police have issued advice ahead of the game. Pic: Police Scotland

The message comes after Neil Lennon was appointed interim Celtic manager, just a month after his exit as Hibs head coach.

On his last visit to Hearts’ stadium he was struck by a coin thrown from the main stand during a 0-0 draw between Hibs and the Jambos on Hallowe-en.

Police in Edinburgh have today issued a statement providing advice to fans ahead of tonight’s game.

Chief Inspector Gill Geany, match commander for tonight’s game, said: “I would also urge all fans to treat their fellow and rival supporters, as well as players, managers and match officials with respect. Crimes such as sectarian singing, pitch incursions or assaults will not be tolerated and anyone involved in such offences will be robustly dealt with.”

Neil Lennon has been unveiled as interim Celtic manager.

The statement says that officers will be on hand - both inside the stadium and in the surrounding area - to deter criminal activity and keep all spectators and the general public safe.

The statement says police will be assisting stewards with searches of those entering the ground and contraband items such as alcohol, weapons and flares are “strictly prohibited.”

Anyone found in possession of any of these won’t be allowed entry and will face further police action.

Chief Insp Geany added: “Matches such as this always have a really good atmosphere and we want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the game in the proper spirit.

“We will have appropriate resources in place to deal with any issues, which may arise and fans of both clubs are asked to work with us to keep everyone safe and prevent criminal activity from occurring.

“Please remember that if you are drunk or under the influence of any substances, we will not allow you to enter the stadium and any offences observed within the ground will be appropriately investigated.

