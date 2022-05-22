The individuals were arrested in connection with minor acts of disorder at the Hearts v Rangers game in Glasgow on Saturday.

While four arrests were made at the match, police thanked “the vast majority of supporters” for their behaviour.

Superintendent Pat Murphy said: “A proportionate policing plan was in place to maintain public safety, minimise disruption to the community during the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

“No significant issues were identified during or after the match and I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters in attendance.

“Four people were arrested in connection with minor acts of disorder and a reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The game, which kicked off at 3pm at Hampden Park, saw Rangers take the cup, beating Hearts 2-0 with goals scored in extra time.