Henderson Street: Driver reported to the procurator fiscal after pedestrian hit by bus in Edinburgh
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were hit by a bus in Leith.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:04 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:06 am
The emergency services were called to the scene around 7.40 pm on Monday after receiving reports of a crash on Henderson Street in Leith.
The incident, which involved a bus, resulted in a 51-year-old man being taken to the Royal Infirmary hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.
Police Scotland has confirmed in a statement that the bus driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
