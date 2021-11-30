Driver reported to the procurator fiscal after pedestrian hit by bus in Edinburgh

The emergency services were called to the scene around 7.40 pm on Monday after receiving reports of a crash on Henderson Street in Leith.

The incident, which involved a bus, resulted in a 51-year-old man being taken to the Royal Infirmary hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.

Police Scotland has confirmed in a statement that the bus driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

