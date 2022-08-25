News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hermiston Gait Roundabout crash: Lorry driver who died in M8 crash identified as dad-of-two from West Lothian

A lorry driver who died after his vehicle overturned on the M8 near Edinburgh has been formally identified.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 6:36 pm

He was James Murray, 54, from Armadale in West Lothian.

His wife Julie Murray said: “There are no words that can truly describe the devastation and pain our family feels just now.

“James was my life and a fantastic dad to Lauren and Jamie and also a wonderful son. It’s so hard to comprehend what has happened and to think we will never see his smile or hear his laughter again.”

James Murray, 54, from Armadale in West Lothian, died in a road crash on the M8 near Edinburgh.

Most Popular

Mr Murray was the driver and sole occupant of a black DAF HGV which overturned on the M8 a short distance west of the Hermiston Gait Roundabout around 4pm on Tuesday, 23 August.

No other vehicles were involved.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting reference 2184 of 23 August.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime news: Teenager arrested in connection with drug offences after p...