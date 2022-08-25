Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was James Murray, 54, from Armadale in West Lothian.

His wife Julie Murray said: “There are no words that can truly describe the devastation and pain our family feels just now.

“James was my life and a fantastic dad to Lauren and Jamie and also a wonderful son. It’s so hard to comprehend what has happened and to think we will never see his smile or hear his laughter again.”

Mr Murray was the driver and sole occupant of a black DAF HGV which overturned on the M8 a short distance west of the Hermiston Gait Roundabout around 4pm on Tuesday, 23 August.

No other vehicles were involved.