Historic Edinburgh headstone stolen from city centre graveyard as police hunt American woman
A woman with an American accent is being hunted by police following the theft of a ‘historic’ and ‘irreplaceable’ headstone from an Edinburgh graveyard.
The incident happened in Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday, 21 August, 2022.
Police Sergeant Charlotte Crerar of Gayfield Police Station said: “We are appealing for information following the vandalism and theft of a marble facing stolen from the headstone.
“We are keen to trace a woman who was seen in the area. She is described as being around 5ft 6 inches tall, with red/ginger hair and of slim build. She was wearing a striped purple and white top, black bottoms, lime green socks and trainers and spoke with an American accent.
“The headstone is of historic significance and is irreplaceable and anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0834 of Thursday, 25 August, 2022."