Historic Edinburgh headstone stolen from city centre graveyard as police hunt American woman

The incident happened in Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday, 21 August, 2022.

Police Sergeant Charlotte Crerar of Gayfield Police Station said: “We are appealing for information following the vandalism and theft of a marble facing stolen from the headstone.

“We are keen to trace a woman who was seen in the area. She is described as being around 5ft 6 inches tall, with red/ginger hair and of slim build. She was wearing a striped purple and white top, black bottoms, lime green socks and trainers and spoke with an American accent.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the vandalism of a headstone and theft in Edinburgh.

