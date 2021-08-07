Three men arrested following homophobic assault in Edinburgh last week.

Three men, aged 23, 22 and 21 years old, have been arrested and charged in connection with two alleged assaults and homophobic crime following an incident involving two men on Leith Street, Edinburgh.

The assault happened on Friday against two gay men in Edinburgh last week.

A gay couple in their 30s were assaulted and robbed in front of onlookers by a group of thugs in Leith Street, near to the John Lewis department store, at around 9.20pm.

One eye-witness who contacted police told the Evening News that they saw a group of four men in their early 20s punching, kicking and spitting on of the victims before stealing a bag and running off in the direction of the Omni Centre.

It is understood that one of the couple was left hospitalised by the attack.

It was announced as being investigated officially as a hate crime, Police Scotland confirmed at the beginning of this week.

News of the attack sparked a wave of condemnation on social media, with Edinburgh Council Leader, Adam McVey labelling it “horrific”.

Mr McVey, who is gay, added: "This isn’t the first violent, homophobic attack this year, my thoughts are with the victims this morning.

“We need to work together as a city to stamp out all root causes of hate.”

Two men arrested have been released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

