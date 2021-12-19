Hope Park Crescent incident: Man, 29, taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following 'disturbance' at property
A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a disturbance at a property in Edinburgh as police have cordoned off a road.
Police revealed that they were called to a report of a ‘disturbance at a property’ at Hope Park Terrace in Edinburgh at around 1pm on Sunday.
Following the incident, a 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Police cordoned off the road as emergency services dealt with the incident.
It is understood that around five police cars, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service were seen in attendance at Hope Park Crescent, according to reports at around 1.30pm on Sunday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Hope Park Terrace in Edinburgh around 1.05pm on Sunday, 19 December, 2021.
"A 29-year-old man is being conveyed to hospital with serious injuries.
"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”