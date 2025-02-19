Householders warned to be aware of insulation scams

Scots are losing more than £10,000 per week to rogue traders selling substandard insulation services, with many preying on older customers, a leading charity has warned.

Figures from Advice Direct Scotland reveal a sharp rise in these scams over the past year, with cowboy contractors exploiting the energy crisis to convince people they can lower their bills. The charity, which runs a scam reporting tool at consumeradvice.scot, found that Scots have lost a total of £661,586 over the past two years. In 2023/24 alone, £197,762 was lost, but reports have more than doubled in the current financial year. As of January 31, the total amount lost in 2024/25 stood at £463,824. This means Scots are losing £10,786 every week to such scams. Many scams involve cold-calling traders, who tell worried residents that their homes need urgent repairs to the roof or exterior. To pressure people into accepting on the spot, they claim to offer a ‘one day only’ discount or special deal and demand payment up front. In some cases, the rogue traders claim that their work is being partially funded by a government grant, and that they have been contracted by local councils to carry it out. Hazel Knowles, senior project lead for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “These cold callers cannot be trusted and often try to get homeowners to sign up for work they don’t need. Instead, seek out traders who are affiliated to trusted trader schemes. “If you're concerned or need help, contact one of our specialist consumer advisers at 0808 164 6000.”