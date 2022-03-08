On Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a “historical unexploded ordnance” within a property on Edinburgh Road in the village of West Barns.

Emergency services and the EOD attended the incident, upon which a cordon was put in place and a number of houses evacuated.

The road was reopened again after the item was removed, just over three hours after the police received the report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been in West Barns since Friday, February 25.

When asked, Police Scotland confirmed this incident was not connected with the ongoing police operation in the same area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Tuesday 8 March, officers were called to a report of historical unexploded ordnance found in a property on Edinburgh Road, West Barns.

"Officers attended and a cordon was put in place and a number of houses were evacuated as a precaution.

"The EOD attended and removed the item. The cordon was removed at 5.45pm.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.