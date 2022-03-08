East Lothian crime: Houses evacuated in West Barns as 'unexploded ordnance' found within property
Several houses were evacuated in an East Lothian village as police dealt with “unexlpoded ordnance.”
On Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a “historical unexploded ordnance” within a property on Edinburgh Road in the village of West Barns.
Emergency services and the EOD attended the incident, upon which a cordon was put in place and a number of houses evacuated.
The road was reopened again after the item was removed, just over three hours after the police received the report.
When asked, Police Scotland confirmed this incident was not connected with the ongoing police operation in the same area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Tuesday 8 March, officers were called to a report of historical unexploded ordnance found in a property on Edinburgh Road, West Barns.
"Officers attended and a cordon was put in place and a number of houses were evacuated as a precaution.
"The EOD attended and removed the item. The cordon was removed at 5.45pm.”