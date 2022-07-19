Police and ambulance crews were called to Hunter Square, just off the Capital’s Royal Mile, after reports from a member of the public who was concerned for a person.
Police were alerted at around 9.40am yesterday and, upon arriving at the square, discovered the body of a man.
A cordon was put in place, shutting off the square, and the road was closed while officers investigated the incident.
One ambulance and several police cars were on the scene, with officers guarding the police cordon on all sides.
An eyewitness said: “The square was full of emergency services vehicles and there were a lot of officers and people standing around.
"Pedestrians were being redirected up South Bridge and onto the Royal Mile.
“It was a strange atmosphere as just a few yards away there were lots of tourists standing around listening to a bagpipe player but everyone was clearly wondering what was happening.”
A Police Scotland spokesman said on Tuesday: “Officers were called to a concern for person at Hunter Square, Edinburgh, at around 9.40am on Tuesday July 19.
“The body of a 31-year-old man was found.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”