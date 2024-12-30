Illegal cigs seized

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Midlothian Council’s trading standards team and local community police officers seized almost 10,000 illegal cigarettes in a joint operation in the town.

Assisted by detector dog Boo from Consumer Protection Dogs UK, they confiscated 9,580 illegal cigarettes from a shop in Dalkeith in two recent visits, on November 26 and December 13.

This haul follows a complaint by a member of the public.

The shop could now face prosecution and fines from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

​Detector dog Boo with some of the cigarettes which were seized during the operation.

Midlothian Trading Standards is part of Operation CeCe Scotland - a nationwide partnership between Scottish councils and the HMRC working with the Police to tackle the retail sale of illegal tobacco products.

The operation has been ongoing since 2021 and is an accumulation of surveillance work and intelligence from members of the public.

Detector dogs are trained to find nicotine products which are hidden and therefore not visible during a routine inspection.

Counterfeit goods can be spotted by unusual packaging that may have spelling errors, modified logos and different colouring.

Packaging may also be missing the usual health warnings and might not be in English.

The health risks of smoking are well documented but counterfeit cigarettes can pose an even greater risk.

Because they are unregulated, they could contain higher levels of harmful and unknown chemicals than those sold legally.

They are also unlikely to be treated so a left cigarette may not extinguish itself which can be a fire hazard.

Councillor Stuart McKenzie, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Trading Standards, praised the operation and its result.

He said: “I welcome this seizure of illegal tobacco products. Our partnership working with Police Scotland and the HMRC is vital work which is helping to take illegitimate tobacco products off our streets and thereby protecting local communities and honest businesses."

Anyone who suspects a Midlothian shop is selling counterfeit goods, should report it to Trading Standards by calling 0131 271 3559 or by emailing [email protected]