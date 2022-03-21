Serial offender William King – whose family formed a notorious paedophile ring targeting children – was jailed for six years at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 57-year-old, who was described as a ‘monster’ by a victim in previous court case, sexually abused three children – two girls and a boy – over two decades.

King was convicted of three charges against the children at the High Court in Stirling last month despite denying his guilt.

Jailed again: Serial child sex offender William King

The trial jury did not hear that King had been jailed for five years for a string of similar crimes in Edinburgh’s Granton in 2016.

King was part of a paedophile ring that preyed on young girls. He targeted a 12-year-old girl and forced another underage child to perform oral sex on him during years of abuse committed in the 1980s.

Survivor Dana Fowley, who waived her anonymity and wrote a book about her ordeal, at the hands of her step-brother King and his namesake father. Her mother was jailed for her part in the abuse along with others. Caroline Dunsmore was aged 43 when sentenced to 12 years in 2007. John O'Flaherty was aged 50 when he was sentenced to 13 years and Morris 'Mo' Petch was also 50 when he was given a life sentence the same year.

King jnr escaped justice at the time but was finally jailed in 2016 – 19 years after Ms Fowley first told detectives about what he had done to her.

After his release from prison, King, a father-of-two, moved to Dunfermline, but was the focus of a probe by specialist detectives who investigate ‘non-recent’ sexual abuse.

During his trial it emerged that he attacked one girl on various occasions between 1982 and 1986 in Edinburgh. Another girl was just seven when he targeted her.

The jury heard he threatened a young boy while he sexually assaulted him at an address in Dalgety Bay.

The offences took place between 1982 and 2000.

Following the case, police and prosecutors praised King’s victims.

Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences Fraser Gibson said: “William King’s victims demonstrated great bravery and composure throughout the prosecution process and I hope the sentence imposed today provides some resolution for them.

“He was brought to justice thanks to a thorough and complex investigation by police and our expert prosecutors.”

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright from Police Scotland said: “The survivors of King’s horrific sexual abuse have shown great courage in coming forward with vital information, which ultimately led to his conviction.

“His actions were appalling and he will now face justice for the offences he committed.

“All reports of sexual assault, regardless of the passage of time, will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland and victims will be supported throughout. Should you wish to report a sexual crime to Police Scotland, then please do so via 101, by making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

