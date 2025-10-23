Investigation launched after balaclava-clad men break into West Lothian homes

An investigation has been launched after two West Lothian homes were broken into by men wearing balaclavas.

The properties, in Station View, Winchburgh, were broken into at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, October 21.

Police received reports of two men in dark clothing wearing balaclavas being seen in the area. Officers are continuing door-to-door enquiries and are checking for any relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Police are appealing for information after three recent West Lothian break-ins, including two by balaclava-clad men in Winchburgh. Stock image.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after three recent West Lothian break-ins, including two by balaclava-clad men in Winchburgh. Stock image. | John Devlin

Detective Sergeant Lynn Myles said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in this vicinity at the time to reflect on whether they saw two men loitering in the area, if you have any information, please get in touch as your information could be vital in helping us trace those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3268 of October 21. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Detectives are also appealing for information after a house in Bathgate was broken into on Saturday, October 18. At around 3am, the house on Birniehill Road was broken into and a small number of items were stolen.

Detective Sergeant Derek Smith said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Birniehill Road area between 3am and 6am on Saturday morning, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously, or who has any information which could assist our enquiries to please contact us.

“Anyone with dash-cam or personal footage from between those times is asked to contact us if it holds anything that could be relevant to this enquiry.

“Please pass any information to 101 quoting incident number 1960 of 18 October, 2025.”

