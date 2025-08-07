Police are appealing for information following reports of wilful fire raising in Tranent.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers responded to reports of bales of hay on fire on Smith Wynd in Tranent at around 8.45pm yesterday evening. There were no reported injuries following the incident.

The fire is being treated as wilful and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed anything as they continue enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also asking any motorists in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3504 of 6 August, 2025.

Six appliances were sent to battle the blaze near Clark Avenue in Musselburgh. | Gillian Walker

We reported that the incident saw firefighters and police race to the scene just 10 minutes after a similar blaze was reported in nearby Musselburgh. Drone footage of the incident in Musselburgh showed dramatic scenes as the fire ripped through fields near Clark Avenue in the town.

Footage shared in the aftermath showed the full extent of the devastation following the Musselburgh fire, with the field almost completely destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last night, a spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Six appliances are in attendance at a large area of grass on fire near Clark Avenue, Musselburgh. We were alerted to the incident at 8.10pm. There are no reports of casualties. The fire has since been extinguished, however crews are attending a second seat of fire nearby.

“We are also in attendance at a fire near Smith Wynd, Tranent. We were alerted to the incident at 8.20pm and one appliance is in attendance. There are no reported casualties.”