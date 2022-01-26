Mohamed Bouhnika, 36, smashed into three women and two men leaving them all with injuries at Rose Street in Edinburgh on September 12 last year.

He fled the area in his blue Ford Fiesta before crashing into two cars at the city’s Lothian Road where one of his front tyres was ripped off.

But CCTV cameras capture him as he “careered” through the city with two victims seen somersaulting through the air after being hit.

Crash scene aftermath as police investigate how Mohamed Bouhnika hit five pedestrians.

Bouhnika appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Douglas Keir described his driving as “truly shocking”.

He added: “There can be very little doubt that your conduct was truly shocking.

“You careered through the city centre in your car after consuming alcohol and struck five members of the public.

“Having seen the footage of the incident, in my view it is remarkable that the injuries were not more life threatening.”

Bouhnika was jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for 47 months.

The first victims were thrown into the air after being struck from behind in Rose Street. Two others were hit as he sped away from the scene.

The fiscal added two police officers, PC Keith Morrison and PC Cyprian Kroniszewski, were also forced to jump to safety as Bouhnika drove his vehicle towards them.

The Fiesta was then spotted heading up the city’s Lothian Road where Bouhnika smashed into two cars which were stopped at a red light.

The collision left Bouhnika’s vehicle with “a dislodged front wheel” and he was soon caught and arrested by police.

Ms Cook said Ms Ewing suffered the most serious injuries including a fractured rib and dislocated shoulder while the four other victims were left with bruising and cuts to their heads and bodies.

The court was told Bouhnika subsequently provided a breath test reading of 93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

