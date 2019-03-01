Jailed Edinburgh rapist Gavin Scoular: What we know so far

Predator Gavin Scoular has been jailed for 12 years for a string of sexual offences involving underage girls in Edinburgh. Here’s everything we know so far:

READ THE FULL STORY HERE



•Scoular, now 24, was convicted of seven rapes against four girls, as well as a string of other sexual offences - taking the total number of victims to seven.

•Scoular, listed as a prisoner in Dumfries, was also convicted of unlawful sexual activity with someone under 16, sexual assault and grooming charges.

•He groomed many of his victims on social media sites, then targeted the vulnerable girls at locations in Edinburgh

•Judge Lord Summers sentenced Scoular to a total of 12 years behind bars, a further five-year period of supervision following release, and placed him on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

•His offences started when he was he almost 15 and ran until he was 18, covering the period from 2010 to 2013.

•Scoular’s victims ranged in age from 12 to 17. All of them were younger than him.

•His offending was only brought to a halt when he was arrested in connection with other offences.

•Three of the rape victims were under the age of consent at the time the attacks took place.

•Judge Lord Summers spoke of the “industrial scale” of the offending and said: “All you wanted was sexual gratification and each of those girls was discarded by you once you abused them for your own purposes.”