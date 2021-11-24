Joel was last seen leaving his home address, which is near to the Boghall area of Bathgate, at around 4pm on Wednesday, November 17. He has not been in contact with his family since this time.

In a social media post, police urged the public to get in touch with any information that could help them trace Joel.

They also noted that the missing man has links to Edinburgh.

Joel has been described as white, 6ft 3ins in height and of slim build with medium-length dyed blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark green G-Star jacket, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

On Monday, Sergeant Neil Traynor said: “As time passes, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Joel’s safety and wellbeing.

There are increasing concerns for Joel McDiarmid - a man missing from Bathgate who was last seen a week ago.

"He has been dealing with some anxiety issues lately and despite a number of searches and enquiries to trace him, we have not yet been able to locate him.

“He is known to travel by public transport and likes to visit Glasgow and Edinburgh”.

Police have asked that anyone with any information on Joel’s whereabouts contact them by calling 101 and quoting reference 1809 of 18 November.

