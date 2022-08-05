Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Tant, 25, was last seen in the Morningside area of the Capital, at around 11am on Monday, August 1.

He is described as being a 25-year-old white male, about 5’8” tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and dark facial hair. He speaks with a Scottish accent.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark hooded top, dark jogging bottoms and dark trainers with three stripes on them.

According to police, Mr Tant has links to the Edinburgh city area.

Officers have posted an appeal for information on social media, asking anyone who can help trace the missing man to get in touch.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Tant since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0013 of 02/08/2022.