Shamed footballer Jordon Forster has been sacked following a public backlash against his club who had supported him despite his guilty pleas to domestic abuse charges.

Forster, 29, had initially been backed by bosses at current club Tranent Juniors but the Lowland League outfit’s board has backtracked and admitted making a “mistake” supporting the player. Tranent chiefs had stated they wanted to help the former Hibs star with his “reformation” but a new statement from the club has said Forster’s contract has been now ripped up with immediate effect.

The move comes after hundreds of concerned football fans took to social media to blast the East Lothian club’s decision to keep the 6ft 2 defender on. The club’s new statement released on Thursday reads: “Tranent FC can confirm the contract of Jordon Forster has been terminated with immediate effect.

Former Hibs player Jordon Forster outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court

“As a board, we have made a mistake and we apologise to the victim, our fans, the local community and to the wider sporting world for any offence caused, this was never our intention. We are a club committed to doing the absolute best we can, and we clearly got this wrong. We will endeavour to do better going forward.”

Forster, from Gorebridge, Midlothian, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges involving former partner Alicia Dyet when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Court papers state Forster caused damage to a door and a wall at his home and on one occasion he seized Ms Dyet by the arm, restrained her and threw her on a bed. The shamed footballer also pushed the 30-year-old woman on the body and carried her up a set of stairs at his property.

He had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown to biting Ms Dyet on the body, repeatedly seizing her on the body and throwing her against a wall and onto a bed. Forster’s not guilty plea to throwing a shoe at the woman on one occasion during the period of abuse was also accepted by the Crown. The court was told Ms Dyet is in favour of a non-harassment order which would ban Forster from contacting or approaching her over the course of the order.

The Crown said it will be preparing a written narrative into the offences, which took place between May and December last year, will be read out at the sentencing hearing next month.