Justina Kolberg: Edinburgh woman found safe and well after being reported missing

An Edinburgh woman reported missing overnight in the Cairngorms has been traced safe and well.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:22 pm

Justina Kolberg, from Edinburgh, was last seen in Aviemore at about 8am on Wednesday and had not been in contact with anyone since about 2pm that day.

It was believed she planned to climb Ben Macdui.

Police said at midday on Thursday that she had been traced “safe and well” in the Aviemore area.

Mountain rescue teams and a helicopter had been involved in the search for her.

