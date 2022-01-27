Justina Kolberg, from Edinburgh, was last seen in Aviemore at about 8am on Wednesday and had not been in contact with anyone since about 2pm that day.

It was believed she planned to climb Ben Macdui.

Police said at midday on Thursday that she had been traced “safe and well” in the Aviemore area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mountain rescue teams and a helicopter had been involved in the search for her.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.