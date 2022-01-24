Katie Price avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a £7,300 fine she owed was paid.

Price, who is serving a suspended sentence, was expected to stand before magistrates over non-payment of a three-year-old fine.

It comes as the former model, 43, faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to Price’s Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price had been listed to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday over non-payment of a £7,358 fine dating back to January 2019.

However on Monday morning court staff confirmed that the three-year-old fine had been paid and Price was no longer expected in court.

In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.

Covid Scotland: Omicron restrictions eased with nightclubs and indoor events resuming and social distancing scrapped

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.