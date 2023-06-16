Two East Lothian police officers have been recognised for their commitment to public service in the King’s Birthday Honours 2023.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham will the King’s Police Medal (KPM), while Detective Inspector Simon Broadhurst, now retired, is being honoured with an MBE for services to policing.

DCC Malcolm Graham started his career with Lothian and Borders Police in 1995, becoming Detective Chief Superintendent and head of CID in 2009. He was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable for major crime, public protection and local crime when Police Scotland was launched in 2013. He became Deputy Chief Constable for crime and operational support in 2019, taking over the local policing portfolio earlier in 2023.

DCC Graham provided ‘key leadership’ for the policing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout Operation Unicorn, Police Scotland’s response to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. He also led the development of a new violence against women and girls Strategy for Police Scotland, and is the service lead for sex, equality and tackling misogyny.

The 50-year-old said: “I feel deeply grateful and honoured to receive this recognition. It is truly a reflection of the relentless dedication and collaborative efforts of Police Scotland’s fantastic people, serving our communities every day to make life safer and better for our fellow citizens. I extend my sincere thanks to all colleagues past and present, and to my family for their ongoing encouragement and support throughout my career.”

Simon Broadhurst transferred from Lancashire Constabulary to Lothian and Borders Police in 1996, and retired after more than 30 years’ service in February 2022, having spent the last nine years working in partnership and engagement across counter-terrorism.

The 54-year-old said: “I am extremely surprised, but also massively grateful to have been honoured for my police work in this way. My career was shaped by my family, colleagues and the partners I worked alongside through the years, and I very much feel this award is as much for them as it is for me. Policing is truly a team effort and I have been lucky to be part of some amazing teams, and they are owed a great deal of credit.”

Also honoured in the list was recently retired Assistant Chief Constable Kenny MacDonald, from Perthshire. The 52-year-old said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this award. I accept it on behalf of all of the officers and staff working throughout the service, across Scotland. It was a true privilege to serve as a police officer, and my most sincere thanks go to my family, friends and colleagues who have supported me throughout my career.”