Kirkcaldy incident: Mystery over death of man, 69, after heavy police presence
Police say that a man has died after emergency services were called out to a Kirkcaldy street due to concern for a person.
Witnesses reported a heavy police presence on Bridge Street earlier this morning in the West end of Kirkcaldy.
Officers say a 69-year-old man was taken to hospital but later died. His death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.
A report into the incident is set to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.40am on Friday, 13 August, 2021 following the report of a concern for person on Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy.
"Emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."