Lamara Bell: Police Scotland plead guilty to failings which contributed to death of young mother after M9 crash

Police Scotland has admitted its failings "materially contributed" to the death of a young mother who lay undiscovered in a crashed car with her partner for three days after the incident was reported to them.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:14 am

The force pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday to health and safety failings following the deaths of John Yuill, 28, and Lamara Bell, 25, after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling in July 2015.

Despite a call being made to police, it took them three days to respond.

When officers finally arrived at the scene, Mr Yuill was dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Undated handout file photos issued by Police Scotland of John Yuill and Lamara Bell, who died after lying in a crashed car for three days after the incident was first reported to police.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

File photo dated 09/07/15 of police officers searching the scene at Junction 9 of the M9 near Stirling where John Yuill and Lamara Bell were discovered.