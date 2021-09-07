Lamara Bell: Police Scotland plead guilty to failings which contributed to death of young mother after M9 crash
Police Scotland has admitted its failings "materially contributed" to the death of a young mother who lay undiscovered in a crashed car with her partner for three days after the incident was reported to them.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:14 am
The force pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday to health and safety failings following the deaths of John Yuill, 28, and Lamara Bell, 25, after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling in July 2015.
Despite a call being made to police, it took them three days to respond.
When officers finally arrived at the scene, Mr Yuill was dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.