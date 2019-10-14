Land Rover used to ram-raid West Lothian Scotmid store overnight
A red Land Rover was used to ram-raid a Scotmid shop in West Lothian in the early hours of Monday morning.
The vehicle was driven into the front of the premises - in Pumpherston's Drumshoreland Road - three times before leaving after the alarms were activated.
"A red Land Rover was used to drive into the front of the premises at speed three times before driving away when alarms were activated. Enquires are ongoing."