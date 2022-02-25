East Lothian crime: Emergency services attend 'pre-planned' operation in East Lothian village
Police vehicles were spotted descending on a bowling club in West Barns on Friday afternoon.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:18 pm
Officers have confirmed that the incident was part of a pre-planned operation and have provided assurances that there is no wider risk to the public.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland and partners are currently in attendance at a pre-planned operation in the West Barns area.
"We would like to provide reassurance that there is no risk to the wider community and enquiries into the matter are being progressed at this time.”