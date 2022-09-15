Police have launched an investigation to find the culprit after being alerted in the early hours of Wednesday.

The pilot was attempting to land at Edinburgh Airport at around 2.30am when a green laser pen was shone into the cockpit.

It came from the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy, next to the River Forth.

Police are investigating the incident

The plane landed safely.

Police Sergeant Judson Howie of Kirkcaldy Police Station said :

“Following enquiries we are able to establish the laser pen was shone at the plane from somewhere near to Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.

"The plane had several hundred people on board and this reckless act could have had devastating consequences. Pilots can become temporarily blind at the most critical part of the flight while they are taking off and landing.

“If you know who was responsible, please contact Police Scotland on 101.