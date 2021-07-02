Emergency services were called to the park at around 5.40pm on Sunday, June 27, by concerned members of the public after a 31-year-old woman and a young girl were attacked by a group of teenage girls.

Earlier this week officers confirmed that a 15-year-old girl had been arrested in connection with the assault, and last night officers said three teenage girls have been charged in relation to the incident.

The girls are 13, 14 and 15-years-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have been submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Three teenagers have been charged after a woman and 13-year-old girl were assaulted in Leith Links park.