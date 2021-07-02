Leith Links incident: Three teenagers charged after a woman and 13-year-old girl were assaulted in Edinburgh park

Police have confirmed that three teenagers have been charged after a woman and a 13-year-old girl were assaulted in Leith Links park at the weekend.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 7:05 am
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:02 am

Emergency services were called to the park at around 5.40pm on Sunday, June 27, by concerned members of the public after a 31-year-old woman and a young girl were attacked by a group of teenage girls.

Earlier this week officers confirmed that a 15-year-old girl had been arrested in connection with the assault, and last night officers said three teenage girls have been charged in relation to the incident.

The girls are 13, 14 and 15-years-old.

Reports have been submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

