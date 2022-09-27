Spey Lounge on Leith Walk has had 'litany' of complaints

The Spey Lounge on Leith Walk was dealt the sanction by the licensing board on Monday after a series of noise complaints received since June last year.

Local councillor Chas Booth said he believes they ‘got off lightly’ and has urged owners to improve management at the bar.

It comes after the pub failed to comply with requirements to prevent public nuisance. It's understood that the majority of noise complaints relate to the bar’s karaoke machine.

Owners have also been found to breach their licence conditions by failing to prevent disorder.

A police report was also submitted in relation to a serious assault, a theft and one other incident at the premises.

Chas Booth, Green councillor for Leith and a member of the Edinburgh Licensing Board said:

“There were a litany of noise complaints about the Spey Lounge, along with a very serious report from Police Scotland. Frankly I think they got off lightly with only a two week licence suspension, but I hope they will use the time to improve staff training and focus on tightening up the management of the pub. There are many community pubs in Leith which are well-run and don’t create problems for neighbours or the Police, so if other pubs can do it, so can the Spey Lounge.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We, along with our partners at City of Edinburgh Council Licensing Standards, submitted our findings to the Licensing Board for their consideration.”

Edinburgh council was contacted for comment.