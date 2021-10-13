The incident happened shortly after 9 pm on Friday, October 8 in Edinburgh city centre near John Lewis.

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the youth justice authorities.

Leith Street: Teenager charged in connection with racially aggravated assault in Edinburgh

Chief Inspector Clark Martin from Police Scotland said: ““Racism and discrimination of any kind is unacceptable and has no place in our society and we thoroughly investigate all incidents which are reported to us

“We also work closely with a range of partner agencies, including universities and students organisations, to ensure students and young people feel safe in our city.

“We will be carrying out additional patrols in Edinburgh city centre to reassure people and to address any concerns. These patrols will be carried out with a specific focus on youth disorder.”

