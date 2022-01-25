Brian McLintock,31, treated his victims - who cannot be named for legal reasons - like “trash” when he preyed on them at locations in Edinburgh between 2006 and 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how McLintock repeatedly raped one woman between January 2014 and June 2018.

He also repeatedly assaulted the woman by punching and kicking her on the head, pulling her hair and burning her with hair straighteners.

McLintock then pushed her to the ground and stamped on her head. The woman told jurors that she lost teeth during the incident.

She said: “I rarely smile. It knocked my confidence. I don’t smile in front of people.”

McLintock, of Edinburgh, spent most of the trial disturbing proceedings by shouting at lawyers. He sacked his solicitor and had to instruct a new legal representative.

McLintock tried to disrupt proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted by a jury.

He denied any wrongdoing and believed his victims were telling lies against him.

However, at the end of his three week long trial last year jurors returned guilty verdicts on 14 charges for offences including rape, sexual assault and physical assault.

On Tuesday, judge Lord Sandison imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on McLintock, saying he would only be released from custody when the parole board no longer considered him a risk to public safety.

He ordered Sandison to serve at least six years and added: “You have been convicted of a number of serious sexual and violent offences against a number of women.

“It is clear that if at liberty you would pose a serious risk to the physical and psychological well being to members of the public.

“The sentence which will be imposed by the court is an Order for Lifelong Restriction which shares the same characteristics as a life sentence.

“It is an indeterminate sentence - you will only be released when the parole board considers that you no longer pose a threat to the public.”

McLintock targeted his first victim in the Magdalene area of Edinburgh. He repeatedly assaulted her by spitting on her, pulling her by the hair and repeatedly punching her on the body.

One of the attacks left her severely injured and in another incident, he cut her clothing off her body with a knife.

McLintock also sexually assaulted the woman.

He raped his second victim on various occasions in January 2014 and 2018 and also physically assaulted the woman inflicting injuries on her with items like hair straighteners.

In July 2018, McLintock abducted another women and held her at an address in Edinburgh.

During this incident he punched the woman on her head and body, kneed her on the head and seized her by the throat and choked her.

On Christmas Day 2018, another woman ended up hospital after sustaining a concussion in another attack. He seized her by the throat, choked her and repeatedly struck her on the head and body.

Prosecutor Dorothy Bain QC said that McLintock had acted as if his victims were “trash”.

She said: “Victims of physical and sexual abuse who have had the strength to come forward and describe what has happened to them deserve to be listened to.”

