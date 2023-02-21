Linlithgow body found: Police close Strawberry Bank and Manse Road after body found in Linlithgow Canal
A body has been found in the Linlithgow Canal in West Lothian.
Enquiries into the death are ongoing, after the body was recovered this morning. The body was discovered within the water near Strawberry Bank in Linlithgow, West Lothian, police said, at around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 21. Police were alerted to the discovery and quickly arrived on scene. Sections of Strawberry Bank and Manse Road have been shut by officers, who remain in attendance.
The cause of the death is not yet clear. Police are carrying out enquiries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow following the discovery of a body within the water. Police were called around 9.30am on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 and enquiries are ongoing.”