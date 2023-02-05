Staff at a Linlithgow petrol station were left terrified after a man brandished a fake gun and demanded money in the middle of the night.

The man entered the petrol station on Falkirk Road at around 1.45am on Thursday, February 2 and threatened a staff member with an imitation BB gun. While no one was injured in the incident, the suspect made off with a small sum of cash, scratch cards and cigarettes. He then fled the scene.

The man is described as around 6ft, of stocky build and about 35-years-old. He was wearing a navy jacket with a white stripe across the chest area and green shoulders. The imitation BB gun and the jacket were found discarded nearby.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning at this petrol station on Falkirk Road in Linlithgow.

Detective constable Emma Thacker, of Livingston CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured and extensive enquiries are being carried out to trace this man, including reviewing CCTV. We are asking anyone who saw this man, or anyone acting suspiciously around the time of this incident to get in touch. In particular, if you were driving in the area and have any dash-cam that could assist then contact us. Likewise, if you have private CCTV that could help identify the suspect or where he went.”