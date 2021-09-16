Detectives are appealing for information on the incident which took place around 10 pm on Friday, September 3.

A silver Vauxhall Agila was driven at a shop front in Grange Road in the West Lothian town as two male suspects attempted to gain entry.

When the attempt was unsuccessful, they made off from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston: Car deliberately driven at shop front in West Lothian in failed attempt to gain entry

Detective Constable Marc Lunn from Livingston CID said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle involved and identify the suspects, and I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Grange Road on the evening of Friday, 3 September.

“I would also urge anyone who has seen a silver Vauxhall Agila with damage to the rear, or any garages which may have been approached to do a repair, to please come forward.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.