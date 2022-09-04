Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim had been driving his Mini on the A899 between Lizzie Brice’s roundabout and the Houston interchange when he became involved in an altercation with the driver of a silver Volkswagen Polo or Golf.

The incident took place on the northbound ramp off the A899 at the Houston interchange at around 4pm on Thursday.

The man suffered an injury to the face and was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie, of Livingston Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnesses the interaction and manner of driving of the two vehicles or anyone who may have witnessed the subsequent assault after the vehicles were stopped.”

He added that police were keen to speak to an HGV driver had sounded his horn at the time of the assault