Police have issued an appeal for information following the incident at around 8pm on Saturday outside a premises in the town's Deans area.

It is understood the victim was attacked by five men and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is described as white, aged around 25, 6ft tall, with dark wavy hair.

He was wearing a light long-sleeved top, jeans and was carrying a Buckfast bottle.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, from Livingston CID, said: "This appears to have been an entirely unprovoked attack by a group who singled out the victim and caused him significant injuries.

"Our inquiries have established that patrons from a nearby premises came to the victim's aid, as the suspects ran from the area, and we're asking for anyone with information to please come forward.