Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 51-year-old man was seriously assaulted after he was set upon by a gang of five people on Saturday, August 20 in the Deans area of the town.

The attack, which police said was unprovoked, took place at around 8pm and left the victim with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two men aged 18 and 39 have been charged in connection with the assault.

Two men have been arrested after another man was seriously assaulted in Livingston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...