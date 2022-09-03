News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Livingston crime: Serious assault in Deans area sees two men arrested in connection

A teenager and a 39-year-old man have been charged after a random attack in Livingston left a man with serious injuries.

By Rhoda Morrison
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:52 am
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:52 am

A 51-year-old man was seriously assaulted after he was set upon by a gang of five people on Saturday, August 20 in the Deans area of the town.

The attack, which police said was unprovoked, took place at around 8pm and left the victim with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two men aged 18 and 39 have been charged in connection with the assault.

Two men have been arrested after another man was seriously assaulted in Livingston

Most Popular

A police spokesman said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.