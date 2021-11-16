Emergency services were called to the Railway Path South area of Deans around 3am following a report that a man had been found seriously injured.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are now appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team and the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Railway Path South area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to get in touch.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0290 of 16 November.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

