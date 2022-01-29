Livingston fire: Man charged over blaze at block of flats
A man has been charged after a fire at a block of flats in Livingston earlier this week.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 3:29 pm
On Thursday 27, January, officers received a report of a fire at a block of flats in Katherine Street, Livingston.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 15 appliances to the scene to deal with the incident.
Officers have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is set to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, 31 January, 2022.