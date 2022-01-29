Livingston fire: Man charged over blaze at block of flats

Police say a man has been charged in connection with the fire.

On Thursday 27, January, officers received a report of a fire at a block of flats in Katherine Street, Livingston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 15 appliances to the scene to deal with the incident.

Officers have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.