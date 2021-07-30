Three incidents were reported to officers between 4.30am and 6am on Friday, July 30.

During the incidents, five industrial spools of cable – with an estimated value of £200,000 – were burned near Lizzie Brice’s roundabout, some bins and a building were set alight on Douglas Rise, and some bins were set on fire on Kenilworth Rise.

Officers in West Lothian have confirmed that nobody was injured in any of the incidents and are “keeping an open mind” as to whether the three are related.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of the fires is being treated as deliberate and police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Constable Adam Gow, of Livingston CID, said: “Our enquiries into this series of fires are ongoing and we are working to establish the full circumstances.

“We are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked.

Police launch appeal after three fires were deliberately set in Livingston.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward as soon as possible. In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV in the area.”

If you have information on any of the fires which could help officers with the investigation you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0461 of July 30.

If you have information to report but would like to do so anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.