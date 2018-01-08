Livingston man blames upbringing for assault on girlfriend

A young thug who beat up his girlfriend and attacked a man he met in a pub blamed his violent streak on his upbringing.

Aaron Elliot claimed the domestic abuse he witnessed as a child was the root cause of his aggressive nature.

He said he was now taking classes to teach him how to be a better partner to his girlfriend and a better parent to their child.

The 21-year-old pled guilty to knocking his partner Paige Marr to the ground on 2 September last year, lifting her up and dropping her so that her head struck the ground then striking her on the face before kicking her.

Elliot, of Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, also admitted an earlier assault on Alistair Keenan outside a pub in the town’s Craigshill district during which he punched his victim to the ground causing him to strike his head on the pavement.

He also pled guilty to causing a drunken disturbance outside Miss Marr’s home on 19 April last year and threatening to assault her mother.

He was traced by police after neighbours reported the assaults.

Sentencing Elliot to 11 months detention today, Sheriff Peter Hammond said he would have plenty of time to reflect on his attitude in custody.

He told the accused: “I recognise the changes in your life and I hope they’ll have a bearing on your attitude to offending in the future, but this was a disgraceful thing to do to your partner.”

Jim Robertson, prosecuting said Miss Marr had suffered extensive bruising to her hand and forearms.

She was taken to A&E, but doctors found no significant injury to her head.

Mr Keenan needed three stitches in a cut under his chin caused by Elliot punching him in the face. He also suffered a minor cut to the rear of his head.

Iain Smith, defending, said Elliot had been brought up “in a situation where his father was hitting his mother”. His parents had since separated, he said.

He revealed that both the accused and his girlfriend had been drunk at the time of their fight.

He said Elliot realised he was lucky that neither his partner or his other victim been badly injured or killed as a result of striking their heads on the ground.

He added: “This was serious offending by him which he now regrets. He is embarrassed by his behaviour and he accepts he’s going to get custody.”